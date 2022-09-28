The University of Kansas Medical Center received a nearly $27 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, and the research it funds also will incorporate Children’s Mercy.

The grant will go toward the Frontiers Clinical and Translational Science Institute at KU, part of a network of 62 hubs across the U.S. that connect scientists to resources; facilitate collaboration among researchers, communities and institutions; and offer training.

The five-year grant is given to KU and administered through the medical center, according to a release.

“The University of Kansas is proud to celebrate this accomplishment,” KU Chancellor Doug Girod said in the release.

“The impact of this grant goes far beyond its direct funding, impacting the entire region with the power of its partnerships, collaborations and innovations. This work helps ensure KU is ahead of the curve nationally.”

For the first time, Children’s Mercy will help lead research at Frontiers.