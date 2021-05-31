Lab calls for FDA to recall more than 70 sunscreens with cancer-causing chemical

It took just one day of use for several common sunscreen ingredients to enter the bloodstream at levels high enough to trigger a government safety investigation, according to a pilot study conducted by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the US Food and Drug Administration.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An independent testing lab is asking the Food and Drug Administration to recall more than 70 sunscreen products with a cancer-causing chemical.

The lab, called Valisure, checks medications and other products for quality.

The company tested 300 sunscreen products and found that 27% of them contain Benzene, according to Valisure.

Fourteen of the products contained benzene at levels higher than 2 parts per million (ppm). That’s the FDA’s recommended limit for benzene in medically valuable drugs that can’t be made without it.

High levels of benzene can cause cancer, particularly blood cancer, including leukemia.

There are 78 sunscreens on the list, including some from Neutrogena, Banana Boat, CVS Health and more. See the full list here.

The FDA said it’s reviewing the information.