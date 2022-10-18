LIBERTY, Mo. — A jump in 911 calls has Liberty expanding its emergency services.

The city’s fire department said it will add a fully-staffed third ambulance into its regular rotation beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Liberty Fire Department said it has experienced a 24% jump in emergency calls over the past four years. It expects to handle more calls in 2022 than it did in 2021.

The fire department said the third ambulance will help handle the demand in calls and lower response times.

“Our goal is to provide high quality care in a timely manner,” Fire Chief John Mills said. “With a third full-time ambulance we will be better equipped to respond to multiple calls at the same time with fewer delays in response time. This ambulance activation will also reduce our use of mutual aid from other jurisdictions.”

