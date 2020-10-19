Line stretches down road as medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The first medical marijuana dispensary in the metro area opened for business Monday afternoon. Patients say it has taken too long for this day to come.

A long line of customers spent most of the morning waiting to get inside the Fresh Green Dispensary in Lee’s Summit. Some of the patients say they purchased medical marijuana cards a year ago and have nothing to show for it.

The coronavirus pandemic drastically slowed Missouri’s plans and approval of operators and cultivators. Right now, only cannabis flour is available for sale and there is a limit on how much can be purchased to make sure the small first harvest is available to more customers.

“We did our best to be the first to open in Missouri, but we missed it by a couple days,” said Rob Sullivan, owner of the Fresh Green Dispensary. “But this greater Kansas City area is what we were really hopeful that we could be the first to open it. I think it’s important to get the medicine to patients as quickly as possible. As soon as it’s available. We are still entering inventory as we are preparing to sell it out the door.”

The pandemic also is limiting occupancy inside the store. Fresh Green can serve only three customers at one time, so they are asking folks waiting outside to be patient.

Fresh Green plans to open another store in Kansas City as other dispensaries open for sales

Many of the customers who talked with FOX 4 say they need cannabis to treat pain from cancer and other ailments. They say it’s better and more effective than opioids or other prescription drugs.