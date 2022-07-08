KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new veterans health clinic is opening in Wyandotte County Friday.

The VA clinic is on Parallel Parkway, a main public transit route that makes it easier for anyone in Wyandotte County to find.

The new location is closer to the Legends shopping district and Kansas Speedway, where much of population growth is happening.

The ranking member of the U.S. Senate’s Veteran Affairs committee says it’s important to place veterans services close to the people who need them.

“Distance matters in Kansas,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said. “Distance can be physical. A long way to travel, certainly in the part of Kansas where I come from, we have experienced that. Veterans struggle to get where there’s VA facilities. Here in Wyandotte County distance can be public transportation. The inability to have a car, just the ability to get people to where they need to be.”

At this VA clinic veterans will be able to receive primary care, lab work, pharmacy tele-consultation, virtual care and behavioral health services.

The clinic also will soon add physical therapy, chiropractic care and acupuncture.

