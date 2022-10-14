FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RVS is already in Kansas City, and the flu season is quickly approaching.

Children’s Mercy Hospital says it is experiencing a spike in RSV hospitalizations. Doctors say the virus is hitting the metro a little sooner than it normally does.

While a flu shot doesn’t protect against RVS, health experts suggest getting a flu shot and a COVID booster before Halloween to make sure you’re fully protected against those illnesses before the holiday season.

The Johnson County Health Department said it is seeing an increase in people who want to get a flu shot.

A doctor at University Health in Kansas City says the increased interest is a good thing this year.

“The data that we have, we are experiencing this year’s flu season to be much worse than the last two years, Dr. Sayo Weihs, PharmD at University Health, said. “Not everyone is masked anymore and more people are congregating together and so we will likely see much worse in the flu season and its spread.”

According to the Johnson County Health Department, so many people want flu vaccines and COVID boosters, its walk-in clinics are experience longer waiting times.

The backup may exceed two hours, according to a post on Facebook. If the wait exceeds hours of operation, the health department may ask people to leave and return the next day.

Dr Weihs says you’ll want to make sure you either go back or get vaccinated somewhere else, and do it sooner than later.

“Most of the people have not seen flu. No one has gotten flu in the last two years. Our immunity against influenza is much lower naturally. By getting the vaccine, we should hopefully have much better protection,” Weihs said.

It’s easy to find a location offering vaccines. Visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you. Appointments are also available at many pharmacies and grocery store pharmacies.

Those with health insurance or Medicaid can also call the phone number on the back of your insurance card to find an in-network provider.

