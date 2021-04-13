Many in metro now scrambling for appointments following pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo — After six women developed blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, both Kansas and Missouri have paused the use of it.

Many people being vaccinated this week are scrambling to find new appointments.

Vaccine centers booked appointments and planned to dole out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week until the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in using that vaccine until it can figure out what may be going on.

“Oh gosh, I was kind of getting excited about it and I waited so long,” said Rhon Dennis.

Because of a medical condition that prevents him from getting out, Dennis signed up to get his vaccine at home through senior advocacy group, The Shepherd’s Center. It is partnering with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department to make house calls.

Dennis is disappointed that his appointment Wednesday is now canceled.

“I’ve got new little nephews and stuff like that and Uncle Rhon plays little stuff with them, taking them treats and everything,” he said of what he misses the most. “I’m not allowed to hug them so you missed a little things like that.”

Dennis is hoping the FDA will clear J&J after its meeting Wednesday to assess the significance of 6 cases of blood clots in women who received the vaccine.

“I have to find a new place to get a vaccine,” said Jennifer Crow, who. has been trying to get an appointment for months.

After hearing that many of the people she knows got sick after the second of the two shot vaccines, she specifically wanted the one shot J&J vaccine. Tuesday, her excitement turning to disappointment after getting this email cancelling her appointment.

“Early last week there were not Johnson & Johnson vaccines anywhere and then at the end of the week they started popping up at a number of locations. So, I was excited about that, to get mine today,” Crow said.

A female in the same age range as the ones who developed blood clots, Crow is now considering the two shot vaccines and is once again, on the hunt for an appointment.

“It’s frustrating but I realize the precautions are necessary,” Crow said. “I certainly don’t want to come down with any sort of blood clots.”

For people who don’t mind getting the two dose vaccines, there are Pfizer and Moderna vaccine appointments available in both states this week.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android