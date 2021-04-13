Metro organizations making changes after pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Care Beyond the Boulevard Program Director Ellie Beers said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a sigh of relief for a clinic aimed at giving shots to those in the homeless population.

Beers said she awoke Tuesday morning with an alarming text, there would be no Johnson & Johnson vaccines available to distribute at the clinic.

“We had some quick phone calls to make with the news coming out,” Beers said.

The news came following a directive from the CDC to “pause” use of all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, after several women were diagnosed with blood clots. One woman died as a result.

The group decided Moderna shots would have to do for the event.

Beers said it complicates things, as the organization now has the challenge of having to locate people twice, and on time, to get the second dose. She said the setback won’t stop the vaccination process.

“Most of us might have been a little startled,” she said. “Like “oh shoot, but, we are really quick to adapt.”

FOX4 reached out to several organizations to see where they stood.

The Johnson County Health Department in Kansas said they were planning to use Johnson & Johnson shots to treat people who can’t leave their homes, now they will switch to Moderna.

Mike O’Connell with the Missouri Public Health Department said it’s too early to determine what the state will do about the mega vaccination clinics scheduled later this month at Arrowhead.

O’Connell said vaccine supply changes each week. “The state team will work to continue on working to meet the current vaccination demand.” O’Connell said in an official statement.

Patrick McPherson, said he looked forward to the possibility of receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot at the Care Beyond the Boulevard clinic, but getting two shots is better than not being able to get one at all.

“It’s OK, it’s a small price to pay to keep my life,” he said. If I can do what I can do to help, I’m [going to] do it.”

