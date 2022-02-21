The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 17 reached 930,168 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 16, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Perry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 267 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (7,475 fully vaccinated)

— -28.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#49. Gasconade County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (38 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (7,382 fully vaccinated)

— -8.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#48. Carroll County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 242 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (4,212 fully vaccinated)

— -11.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#47. Iron County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 474 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (3,863 fully vaccinated)

— -30.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#46. Henry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 62.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 408 (89 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (9,869 fully vaccinated)

— -17.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#45. Gentry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 548 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (2,823 fully vaccinated)

— -21.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#44. Barry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 218 (78 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (15,671 fully vaccinated)

— -20.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#43. Pemiscot County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 139 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (4,825 fully vaccinated)

— -44.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#42. Madison County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 554 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (4,692 fully vaccinated)

— -29.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#41. Franklin County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 198 (206 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (55,698 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#40. Randolph County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 521 (129 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (9,232 fully vaccinated)

— -32.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#39. Washington County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 740 (183 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (7,699 fully vaccinated)

— -43.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#38. Cass County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 407 (431 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (53,817 fully vaccinated)

— -7.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#37. Livingston County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 624 (95 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (6,471 fully vaccinated)

— -22.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#36. Nodaway County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 412 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (10,661 fully vaccinated)

— -12.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#35. Bates County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 82.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 198 (32 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (6,181 fully vaccinated)

— -30.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#34. Boone County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (579 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (109,674 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#33. Sullivan County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 476 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (2,560 fully vaccinated)

— -23.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#32. St. Francois County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 546 (367 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (28,759 fully vaccinated)

— -22.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#31. New Madrid County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 767 (131 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (5,609 fully vaccinated)

— -40.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#30. Audrain County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 559 (142 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (9,370 fully vaccinated)

— -32.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#29. Adair County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (11,211 fully vaccinated)

— -19.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#28. Grundy County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 518 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (3,412 fully vaccinated)

— -37.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#27. Harrison County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 371 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (2,792 fully vaccinated)

— -39.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#26. Marion County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 242 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (11,732 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#25. St. Clair County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 362 (34 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (3,185 fully vaccinated)

— -38.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#24. Barton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 723 (85 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (3,850 fully vaccinated)

— -40.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#23. Jackson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 536 (3,771 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (393,204 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#22. Howell County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 229 (92 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (13,094 fully vaccinated)

— -40.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#21. Butler County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 433 (184 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (14,370 fully vaccinated)

— -38.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#20. St. Louis city, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (451 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (171,387 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#19. Saline County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 312 (71 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (10,434 fully vaccinated)

— -16.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#18. Camden County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (102 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (20,725 fully vaccinated)

— -18.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#17. Clay County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 358 (896 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (132,751 fully vaccinated)

— -3.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#16. Pettis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 430 (182 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (17,720 fully vaccinated)

— -23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#15. Greene County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 294 (861 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (142,023 fully vaccinated)

— -11.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#14. St. Louis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (1,640 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (622,217 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#13. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 379 (299 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (37,803 fully vaccinated)

— -12.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#12. Jasper County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,276 (1,548 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (56,531 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#11. Cole County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 440 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (39,806 fully vaccinated)

— -5.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#10. Jefferson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 243 (546 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (98,975 fully vaccinated)

— -19.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#9. Phelps County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (124 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (19,126 fully vaccinated)

— -21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#8. St. Charles County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 189 (758 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (242,738 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#7. Taney County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 256 (143 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (22,296 fully vaccinated)

— -27.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#6. Platte County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 308 (322 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (58,362 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#5. Buchanan County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (302 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (33,045 fully vaccinated)

— -31.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#4. Crawford County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 255 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (7,862 fully vaccinated)

— -40.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#3. Vernon County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 447 (92 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (7,092 fully vaccinated)

— -37.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#2. Johnson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 209 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (22,179 fully vaccinated)

— -25.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#1. Newton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,073 (625 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.4% (14,772 fully vaccinated)

— -53.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri