Missouri launches new online registry to help with COVID-19 vaccination process

A nurse holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri released a new online registry to help people get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Register online here and answer questions about your employment, background, insurance, and desire to get the vaccine. You’ll also provide the state with personal information so you can be contacted when you’re eligible for a vaccine.

At the end of the process, the registry will tell you which of Missouri’s vaccine phases and tiers you qualify. You will also be provided with a patient number.

Missouri Governor Parson says each person who registers will be notified as soon as the state gets to their qualifying phase and tier. He says the registry will make it easier for people to know when they should be making appointments to get a vaccine.

“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Governor Parson said.

Critics say Missouri lags behind other states in the vaccination process, but state leaders say they are vaccinating as many people as possible with the weekly allocation of vaccine Missouri receives.

Those who don’t have online access to register can call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for help. Language translation and other services are available to callers.