KODE — This month has been Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Medical professionals say it’s a good time to learn more about it and dementia before it affects a loved one.

“The trend is we’re seeing more and more younger individuals with dementia these days,” said psychiatrist Dr. Hetvi Desai.

It’s a change Desai finds troubling.

“Technically, you start to see it in the 70s. But now, we’re worried, we’re getting people that are in their late 50s with cognitive deficits. So it’s, it’s tragic,” she said.

She points out the progression can be slow and tough to identify if you see your loved one on a regular basis.

“You’re not going to just gonna wake up one day and say, ‘Oh, my God, dad is very different now’. It’s slow and progressive and irreversible. So you might say, ‘Oh, dad used to be able to pay all the bills on online — and now — he doesn’t even know what bills he needs to pay,'” said Desai.

And even once dementia is diagnosed, it can be tough to adapt both for the patient and the caregiver.

“Limit setting and providing structure, which ends up making a caregiver or a caretaker in some situations, feel like we’re treating them like a child. That’s usually the hardest part for people because you want we want them to be independent, but they’re no longer able to,” she said.

Treating dementia is very specific to the patient and how far their case has developed with anything from medication to managed care.

“How much has this case progressed now and what do they need at this point. So when they’re aggressive at home and a loved one or even a hired caretaker is not able to attend to that, then it’s time they need to be either in a nursing home or even a locked Memory Care Unit,” said Desai.