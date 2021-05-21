National group brings mobile mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines to Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hoping to get more women screened for breast cancer, especially when it comes to the more vulnerable population.

Their mobile 3D mammogram unit is visiting the metro to provide the services and potentially save lives.

“We have been from North Carolina all the way to Michigan, back out to San Francisco, Oakland, Texas, Alabama. We’ve been all over the United States,” said Ora Douglass, international program chairman for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The mobile unit parked at the New Bethel Church in KCK where women could not only get screened, but get COVID tests and vaccinations, too.

Their goal was to target uninsured and under insured women providing free services.

“We already know, many individuals have not been getting regular testing to detect cancer, said Twyla Woods-Buford, Midwestern regional director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “It is disproportionate within our community in the African American community, not just breast cancer, but all kinds of cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, a vast majority of women have not had their yearly mammogram.

Screenings are key for early detection, but for some people, missing this appointment was not by choice.

“COVID took my job, so I have no insurance. It was time for me to have this again. There aren’t a lot of opportunities out there to have this done,” said Sally Tucker. “Feeling a little bit better knowing your healthy and feeling good makes you feel better.”

You are eligible for a free digital mammogram screening if you:

Do not have insurance

Are at least 40 years old

Have not had a previous mammogram in the past year

Have no current breast problems or complaints

Women between ages 35-39 can receive one baseline mammogram screening without an order

The unit will be in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 22 at the Kansas City Health Department located on 2400 Troost Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

