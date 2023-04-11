INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The number of people sickened by a gastrointestinal illness in Jackson County Health Department increased.

The county’s health department said 98 people reported symptoms that are consistent with norovirus. That is up nearly 30 cases in the 10-days since the health department announced the link to the illness.

Jackson County Health Department investigators linked the illness to a robotics competition at Lee’s Summit North High School from March 29 to April 1.

The health department said a majority of the illnesses are in the Kansas City metro, but some of the teams traveled to the competition from outside Jackson County, including Kansas, Oklahoma, and Brazil.

Health officials say the risk to the general public is considered low. Symptoms of the illness include chills, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and a low-grade fever.

The investigation into the sickness continues.