KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pregnancy and postpartum can be challenging for both moms and babies, and doctors in Kansas City are working to improve outcomes for both.

That initiative is a new doula program with the health department and Uzazi village.

The goal is to improve maternal and infant health outcomes by making doula services more accessible to all residents, specifically mothers in zip codes that the city has deemed in high need.

Doulas are trained professionals who offer emotional, physical, and informational support to pregnant women, helping them navigate the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.

Dr. Marvia Jones, the health director for Kansas City, said doulas will have positive impacts on the birth and postpartum experience.

“There is significant research that demonstrates that black and brown women doulas greatly improve the birth outcomes up until the year after so we know that this could be a positive impact on the birth experience,” Jones said.

The city is investing $250 thousand into the program and hopes that a few thousand women will be able to benefit from doula care.