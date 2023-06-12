KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A clinic expands to help provide medical, dental, and women’s health services who can’t afford to get them at other locations.
Vibrant Health announced it would open a new clinic in the Rosedale district of Kansas City, Kansas.
The clinic is located near South 7th Street and Southwest Boulevard. It will see patients of all ages.
Vibrant Health said it chose the area because of the high level of poverty and health needs there.
The clinic will provide the following care options for low-income individuals and families with our without insurance.
- obstetrics
- pediatrics
- adolescent and adult medicine
- geriatrics
- palliative medicine
- minor emergency care
- dental
- pharmacy
In addition, the clinic also offers the following services to patients on site:
- laboratory
- x-ray facilities
- hearing
- vision
- pulmonary testing
- colposcopic equipment
- individual and family counseling
- social services assessments and referrals
Clinic hours are:
- Monday
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tuesday-Thursday
- 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Friday
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday
- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.