KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A clinic expands to help provide medical, dental, and women’s health services who can’t afford to get them at other locations.

Vibrant Health announced it would open a new clinic in the Rosedale district of Kansas City, Kansas.

The clinic is located near South 7th Street and Southwest Boulevard. It will see patients of all ages.

Vibrant Health said it chose the area because of the high level of poverty and health needs there.

The clinic will provide the following care options for low-income individuals and families with our without insurance.

obstetrics

pediatrics

adolescent and adult medicine

geriatrics

palliative medicine

minor emergency care

dental

pharmacy

In addition, the clinic also offers the following services to patients on site:

laboratory

x-ray facilities

hearing

vision

pulmonary testing

colposcopic equipment

individual and family counseling

social services assessments and referrals

Clinic hours are:

Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

