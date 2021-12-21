New paid childbirth, parental leave policy for Unified Government employees

KANAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, prepares to roll out a new paid childbirth and parental leave policy for its employees.

The Unified Government said the decision will help employees focus on a work/life balance.

“Offering paid parental leave is the right thing to do for our employees and their families,” Commissioner Angela Markley, Chair of the Administration and Human Services Standing Committee, said. “Research clearly shows that employees who have access to family leave return to work healthier, happier and more productive, with better outcomes for parents and children.”

Paid Childbirth Leave

Fulltime employee who gives birth is eligible for benefit

Provides up to six weeks of paid leave following delivery

Paid Parental Leave

Fulltime employees eligible

Provides up to four weeks of paid time off to care for and bond with child

Applies to biological parents, adoptive parents and foster parents

These newly adopted policies will take effect starting January 1, 2022.