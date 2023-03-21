NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three years after COVID-19 changed the world, North Kansas City Hospital is changing its masking policy.

Starting Tuesday, masks are optional for patients, visitors, and staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health.

The hospital said it made the change because of low levels of COVID-19 both inside the hospital and in the community.

There are still a few circumstances were masks will continue to be mandatory, including anywhere masks were required before the pandemic.

Patients are also allowed to ask staff to wear a masks while they provide care.

The hospital says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and could change the masking policy as conditions change.