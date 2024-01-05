NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Hospital says some patient information may have been breached last year.

The Northland hospital said it learned last July that third-party vendor Perry Johnson & Associates might have experienced a data security incident. NKC Hospital uses the vendor for transcription services.

PJ&A launched an investigation with forensic specialists and determined the unauthorized access happened between March 27, 2023, to May 2, 2023.

The company determined the type of information potentially impacted included patients’ demographic information (name, date of birth, phone number and address), health insurance information and clinical information. Social Security numbers were not impacted.

After learning of the incident, North Kansas City Hospital said it stopped sharing any information with PJ&A, and the company no longer provides services to the hospital or its parent company Meritas.

The breach at PJ&A did not impact NKC Hospital’s or Meritas’ security systems.

The hospital is mailing letters to any patients potentially impacted. Anyone with questions can also call 1-888-928-1264 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Kansas City Hospital is also encouraging patients who might have been affected to monitor their reviewing their accounts and report any suspicious activity.