OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Health is joining the University of Kansas Health System.

Leaders from both hospitals said the merger will improve access to healthcare for thousands of people across the region.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the past 70 years, and we are excited about joining a health system that complements our expertise and brings additional resources to better position our community for a brighter future,” Stan Holm, president and CEO of Olathe Health, said.

The two hospitals signed a letter of intent. It allows the two to work toward completing the details of a final agreement.

The agreement is expected to include investments and enhancements to Olathe Health facilities, services and technology. It will also address the retention of Olathe Health employees.

Olathe Health said the most important aspect is that patients and community will not notice immediate changes, but will see improvements in the coming months and years.

