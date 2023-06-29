OLATHE, Kan. — Two hometown health care leaders are partnering to build a mental wellness campus that will benefit dozens of people at a time.

After working on the plans for more than a year KVC Health Systems and Children’s Mercy Hospital broke ground on the project Thursday morning.

“The importance of this is that 3400 people a year will get access to really high quality care in an environment of care that’s suited for their needs at time where there’s a 68% rise of children showing up in the emergency rooms for suicide,” Kim O’Connor-Soule, Executive Vice President of Inpatient Services with KVC Health Systems, said.

Youth suicide attempt in Kansas have increased and led to a 69% increase in emergency department visits.

The new, $53 million facility will help manage and treat the mental health crisis happening in the metro. When complete, it will have a total of 72 beds, with 48 set aside to specifically help children. The other 24 beds will be available to help adults.

“I think the message to the community is that organizations like Children’s Mercy and like KVC and so many other stake holders in the community acknowledge that we have a mental health crisis in the country and this community,” Children’s Mercy President and CEO Paul Kempinski said. “And the way we are going to address it through collaboration, partnership and real impact.

The new campus is also expected to create more than 100 jobs in Olathe.

Grants through The Sunderland Foundation and the State of Kansas helped pay for the project.

The new facility is expected to be open by late 2024.