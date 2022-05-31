OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District will offer free mental health services over the summer for all students, staff and their families.

The Olathe Public Schools’ Help Clinic will offer counseling in June and July. Services include individual and group mental health sessions, family therapy sessions, parent support groups and OPS staff wellness groups.

Services will be provided by licensed mental health providers from Olathe Public Schools and interns from the Marriage and Family Therapy program at Friends University.

All sessions are free, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the first session. Individual, group and family sessions last approximately 50 minutes.

Individual and family sessions will be limited to six sessions over the summer months.Sessions are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. The district will create a waiting list when all services at the OPS Help Clinic are full.

The health clinic will be open June 6-July 28. Sessions can be scheduled during the following times:

Mondays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All sessions will be held at the Millcreek Learning Center at 300 E. Loula St.

Parents, students and staff can request an appointment or sign up for a group session on the district’s website.