KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fentanyl epidemic continues to claim thousands of lives across the country, including in the Kansas City metro.

“Opioid-related deaths, including fentanyl, have vastly outpaced homicides and suicides,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday, “increasing by 938% since 2017.”

Students in the Northland Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program have been researching the fentanyl epidemic across the region and presented their findings Wednesday to the mayor and other community members at North Kansas City Hospital.

“I think, right now, especially a lot of teenagers are trying to ignore the fact that we’re in a crisis, and people don’t want to acknowledge that there’s really a problem. They’re just like, ‘Oh well, it’s not happening to me. It was at Oak Park. It wasn’t at Park Hill, so why do we care?’” Northland CAPS student associate Brooklyn Bronston-Byrd said.

“So I think we’re really trying to find ways that more people can acknowledge that there’s a problem and we all need to find ways to fix it and to spread education.”

According to the CDC, nearly 110,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses in 2022. Northland CAPS students said their goal is to educate as many people as possible on statistics like that, the dangers of opioids, and how to use life-saving measures like Narcan.

“These are families. These are people, and they are in every part of Kansas City and in our region,” Lucas said. “That’s what I take from this, and I take from this the belief from our young people that we can change it for the better.”

Lucas said while the epidemic is impacting every part of the city, Kansas City’s Northland, surrounding Gladstone, has one of the highest rates of fentanyl- and opioid-related deaths.

“That is unusual for Kansas City public health in most cases, and so we recognize that this is a message that does need to be shared in every part of the city, but maybe in a place where we don’t always share public health messages,” Lucas said.

The city continues to work with local schools on education and plans to focus on better tracing and reporting to reduce fentanyl overdoses and deaths.