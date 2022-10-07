KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the first patients to receive cutting edge proton therapy in Kansas City, Kansas has finished treatment.

The Overland Park mom had her MRI this week to find out if it worked.

Lisa Webb and her family received great news — after six weeks of proton therapy treatments on her brain tumor – there’s been no growth of the tumor.

This Overland Park mother of three made it through six weeks of rigorous proton therapy. She had treatments every day, the first was 45 minutes. Her face had to be snapped in an interesting contraption, but still she stayed positive.

“It was the best choice that I ever made,” Webb said.

A tumor is wrapped around the main artery to her brain and the left optical nerve. The tumor has caused vision loss and migraines, but things are looking up.

This week, an MRI showed the proton therapy worked.

“Fantastic news. The tumor is not growing, and everything looks good,” Webb said.

Dr. Ronny Rotondo is the Medical Director of Proton Therapy with the University of Kansas Health System. He said with these types of tumors stable is a success.

“There’s a high probability of controlling her tumor long term, but it’s unlikely to completely disappear, but it may decrease in size a little bit over long time,” Rotondo said. “So, even though we see an abnormality that is there, if it’s not growing and active then treatment’s a success.”

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation. Rotondo said they deliver pencil beam Accuracy treatment — focusing on the tumor and limiting radiation to surrounding tissue.

Webb was the first adult patient to receive the treatment in Kansas CIty with the University of Kansas Health System at one of only 39 proton centers in the country.

“I’d say it’s changed my life to appreciate every day, to be with my kids and be with my family,” Webb said.

Since the center opened in May, doctors have treated 61 patients. Webb is grateful to be one of them.

“I’m here, I’m here and happy,” Webb said. “I just wish everyone the best trying the proton.”

Doctors will monitor her vision and Webb will continue getting periodic scans to monitor the tumor.

