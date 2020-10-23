Project for multi-million recovery center in Lawrence breaks ground

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the pandemic ongoing, many people are experiencing distress or a mental health crisis. In Douglas County on Friday, ground was broken for a new center to help.

The Crisis Recovery Center will help people struggling with mental health and addiction for both adults and youth. The building will be around 20,000 square feet.

It’s a $10.4 million dollar project is being funded through a quarter-cent sales tax that Douglas County voters approved back in 2018.

The center is located on a plot of land right next to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. It will provide continuous and comprehensive care for those in need.

“We’ll be able to provide that help in a warm therapeutic environment. We’ll be able to keep people win the community and connect them to services. A crisis is a moment in time, but recovery is a lifelong journey — so we’re excited that we’re going to be able to wrap around and support people as they go through the whole process,” Bob Tryanski the director of behavioral health projects for Douglas County, said.

Health Center officials say this inculdes a crisis recovery center along with a crisis stabilization unit. The project is expected to be completed by December of 2021.