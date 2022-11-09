KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dozens of students at a metro Catholic school are getting an unexpected break this week.

Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, notified parents that the school would be closed the remainder of the week because of the number of students and staff diagnosed with the flu or RSV.

The school says it will use the three days to disinfect the building.

“Please pray for the health of our CTK community. Teachers are sending home special assignments to keep our students minds active the next five days,” the school wrote in a letter to families.

The school’s website says 225 students are enrolled in the school.

Children’s Mercy Hospital warned flu cases have doubled over the past two weeks.

Last week the hospital tested nearly 1,500 children for the flu. More than 500 of those tests came back positive for the virus.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.