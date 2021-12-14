Saint Luke’s Health System thanking employees with year-end bonuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area hospital system is recognizing the enormous amount of work its employees are tackling as the world ends the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way of saying thanks, hospitals across the country are handing out bonuses to health care workers. That includes Saint Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City metro.

Saint Luke’s is paying bonuses to employees on Dec. 17, but some employees said they were already showing up in their bank accounts.

The health system said all full-time employees will receive a one-time $2,000 bonus. Part time employees will be paid a $1,000 bonus.