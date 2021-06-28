Score free Royals tickets by donating blood, helping boost critically low supply

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are offering fans a simple way to get free tickets to future games at Kauffman Stadium.

Simply make an appointment and donate blood at the Community Blood Center. The Royals are asking fans to help alleviate the critically low blood supply in the metro by making the blood this week. In return, fans will be able to chose between two-tickets to a game, a Royals t-shirt, or a Royals hat.

According to the Royals the need is greater than it’s ever been. The Community Blood Center said the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds fewer blood drives and 25,000 donors in the greater Kansas City area alone that have yet to return to donate.

“As the region reopens, local blood usage is going up and far outpacing the number of donations we are receiving,” said Patsy Shipley, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment and Collections at Community Blood Center. “We always look forward to Royals Week – a time when everyone is given a chance to step up to the plate and donate blood to help their neighbors.”

You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-877-468-6844.