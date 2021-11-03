Shawnee considering proposal for new mental health center

SHAWNEE, Kan. — New development could bring additional mental health services to Shawnee.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission hosted a public hearing to get feedback on a project that could redevelop 105 acres of land into an outpatient mental health treatment center.

Summit Ranch Center for Wellness will be licensed and regulated by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability. The center will provide care for individuals dealing with anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

Commission members tabled the discussion Monday night, but if approved, the wellness center would include a 13,000-square-foot residential center at 8555 Johnson Drive.

The project would also feature a 40,000-square-foot activity center, a 2,000-square-foot equestrian center as well as walking and horse riding trails throughout the property. The treatment facility would be accessible through a private drive off Johnson Drive and would include 38 on-site parking spaces.

Developers are asking for approval of a final site plan as well as permission to consolidate seven unplatted lots into one and rezone the property from Agricultural (AG) to a Professional Office District (PO).

If approved by the planning commission, the proposal will progress to the Shawnee City Council for final approval.

