KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add Tamiflu and Amoxicillin to the list of medications in short supply.

The Food and Drug Administration says you may not be able to get either of the medications filled right now.

There are two reasons for the shortages according to the FDA, including manufacturing issues.

The Centers for Disease Control says the shortages are also due to the fact that flu cases are spiking across the country.

According to the CDC’s records, the number of flu cases reported in Kansas falls into its “very high” category. Flu cases in Missouri are in the “high” category.

Doctors at University Health in Kansas City say that is true in the metro too.

The health system says it is treating a lot of patients suffering from Influenza A and RSV. University Health says it is also seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Doctors say the most important thing to do is to be tested to determine the illness. Then doctors can provide the proper treatment.

While Tamiflu can cut down illness, an interview provided by University Health said it’s not what doctors are focusing on right now.

“For most patients, what the Tamiflu does, it just reduces the duration of your symptom by one day, so it’s really not the most effective antivirals out there. However, it is important for those patients who do have risk factors for severe disease,” a University Health doctor said.

Doctors recommend drinking a lot of fluids and taking time to rest if you feel sick. Also contact your doctor to determine if there are over-the-counter medications that may be able to ease symptoms.

Medical experts also recommend a flu shot and COVID-19 booster for everyone who is able to get them.

