St. Luke’s Health System touts benefits of unique high-risk breast clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a professional photographer, Kathy Asel thrives on capturing the perfect moment.

And as a two-time breast-cancer survivor, Asel didn’t waste a moment in advocating for her own wellbeing.

“I was very, very lucky because it was caught so early,” Asel told FOX4. “I don’t know what would’ve happened had I waited.”

Asel believes St. Luke’s Health System’s unique High-Risk Breast Clinic helped her stay one step ahead of the deadly disease.

“I feel very comfortable because I know that I’m going to the best,” Asel said. “I know that I don’t have to worry about it, and I’m so grateful because it was caught early.”

Dr. Ruby Meierotto, a St. Luke’s breast radiologist and part of Asel’s care team, believes the hospital’s high-risk breast clinic offers unprecedented protection. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Meierotto is urging woman to advocate for their own care.

“Early detection gives our patients the best chance at treatment success,” Meierotto said. “So regular mammograms have helped decrease breast cancer deaths by 40%.”

