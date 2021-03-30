Study finds 1 eating habit that increases chance of early death by 49%

In this June 22, 2020, file photo two women eat lunch indoors at Portside Restaurant in Salisbury, Mass., after COVID-19 state guidelines allowed for indoor dining. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HOUSTON — Ordering pizza three times a week perhaps isn’t the healthiest lifestyle choice, and new study may just prove it!

A study from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that eating out or ordering too much delivery might actually be killing you.

We’ve known for a long time that restaurant food is full of salt and butter and is high in calories. That’s why we love it! But researchers drilled down by tracking 35,000 people who eat a lot of restaurant food.

Everyone in the study said they ate at least two meals a day from restaurants. Eating out made up the majority of their meals.

They also found that people who do it that much have a 49% higher risk of premature death. They were also 65% more likely to die of cancer.

The study didn’t say what they think a “safe” amount of restaurant food is when it comes to your diet.

But for most Americans, the answer is this: try to eat out less. Or look for restaurants with healthier options.

