Swope Health received a hefty Christmas Eve gift this year: an estimated $500,000 donation that will enable the health care center to add a second mobile dental unit to its services.

A second mobile unit will allow Swope to treat more patients, according to a news release. Swope’s mobile unit provides dental services to more than 2,500 children each year.

The Resurrection United Methodist Church donated the money as part of its annual Christmas Eve gifts, designated to organizations that serve families and children.

Swope provides primary, pediatric, dental and mental health care services to patients across the Kansas City area.

