KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Water Department explains why customers may notice a change in their tap water.

KC Water said the change is common around this time of year.

It’s partly due to the changing weather conditions. KC Water said rain, temperature, river water levels, and even runoff from melting snow can change the water in the Missouri River. The river is where Kansas City gets its drinking water.

KC Water said even though the issue may change the smell or taste of the water, it does not impact the water quality or safety.

KC Water said it continuously monitors and tests the drinking water supplied throughout Kansas City to ensure that safe water is delivered to customers.



KC Water meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water safety requirements as well as the high water quality standards established by the provider.

