Three dentists bring care, convenience to metro workplaces with mobile unit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A group of Johnson County dentists decided to make care as convenient as possible for working professionals who struggle to get out of the office for appointments.

Drs. Esther Pedersen, David Johnson and Sunny Patel practice together at Love to Smile off Antioch Road, near Corporate Woods Office Park. The three friends learned more than 40% of patients who paid premiums to carry dental insurance weren’t using their benefits, as it can be time-consuming and difficult to break away from work.

That’s why they came up with an idea to bring mobile dentistry to office workplaces.

“When we roll up, it’s literally 40 minutes in, 40 minutes out, and you’re back to work,” Pedersen said. “So you’re not wasting a whole afternoon just to get your normal checkups and cleanings done.”

The dentists spent several years researching and traveling across the country to learn best practices and implement them into their own business model.

They brought it all back to the metro, and now, you’ll found their large, blue mobile unit parked in workplace parking lots for a couple weeks at a time, serving patients from the convenience of their own work campus.

Pedersen said the center is equipped with all of the state-of-the-art technology you’d find at a brick-and-mortar location, plus they’ve made sure to take all recommended safeguards against COVID-19, including UV air purifiers.

“They do mobile MRIs. They do mobile CTs, so why not dentistry?” patient Shawna Paulsen said. “I think it’s the way of the future.”

Love to Smile Dentistry said it doesn’t cost an employer anything to have the mobile unit on-site, and the services are offered as a benefit to employees.

To learn more about the process or how to schedule Love to Smile on-site, visit their website or call 913-491-1200.