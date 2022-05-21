KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking to shake up your daily workout, the FBI has a challenge for you to try.

You can now download the FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app and train like an agent, or see if you stack up to a member of the FBI.

The free app allows you to watch videos that demonstrate proper form and procedures for each part of the test. It will also used the latest FBI scoring system and protocol to grade your results.

You’ll be tested on how many sit-ups, pull-ups and other exercises you can do. Plus, get times on a 1.5 mile run.

You can use the FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app anywhere, you don’t need a gym membership or access to one.

Find out if you have what it takes to become a member of the FBI.

The free app is available to download for Apple and Android devices.

