KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a pit stop at the Truman Sports Complex last year, The University of Kansas Health System’s “Treads & Threads” returns to Kansas Speedway on September 16.

The party with a purpose is a black-tie affair where the money raised directly benefits those living with cancer, helping the health system improve patient care at the Kansas City region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.

The event annually raises close to $2 million, with more than $17 million raised since 2002.

Thousands of attendees enjoy a night under the stars where in years’ past they’ve helped contribute to a state-of-the-art treatment for breast cancer, and a proton therapy machine, which is a newer, targeted form of radiation.

This year those attending will benefit a new cancer center building. The health system says the new building will provide patients with access to innovative clinical trials and centralize labs and research.

FOX4’s John Holt will emcee the event with musical performances from country star Lee Brice and the Emerald City Band, which brings its high-energy act full of dance-inspiring hits back by popular demand.

Event Details

Schedule:

6:00 p.m. : Doors open

6:15 p.m. : Restaurants open

7:50 p.m. : Entertainment Lee Brice​ Fireworks Emerald City Band

8:30 p.m. : Late-night food opens

Midnight: Event concludes

Attire:

Treads & Threads is a black-tie event. The theme this year is BLUE. Flat comfortable shoes are highly recommended. Get creative with your apparel and accessories.

