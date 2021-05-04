Two Kansas City-area hospitals make 100 Top Hospitals list for 2021

Two Kansas City-area hospitals made the cut for the 2021 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, which highlights the nation’s top-performing hospitals and health systems.

Hospitals on the list were measured on aspects such as clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and contributions to community health with a focus on equity, a new component this year. To create the list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals.

In the large community hospitals category, two area hospitals were listed: AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, which has been featured on the list five times, and Olathe Medical Center, a newcomer to the list.