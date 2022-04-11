KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will soon be a new place for people to see treatment from substance abuse.

University Health announced it will soon begin renovations on what will eventually be known as The Center for Recovery and Wellness.

“We’ll transform a building that we are currently using for storage, it is right across the street into what will become the Center for Recovery and Wellness. A fully integrated substance abuse disorder practice,” Charlie Shields, President and CEO of University Health, said.

Shields said the additional space will allow University Health to treat even more people with substance abuse disorders who need it.

The project was made possible with $2.5 million in federal funding secured by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II. The Congressman said the project is close to his heart because he had a cousin who struggled with substance abuse.

“A lot of people don’t want to get treatment because of two things. One, they don’t want to be seen as some kind of “other.” You know, you’re not a part of the human race, you’re an other. And the other thing they said is they can’t afford to go anyplace,” Cleaver said.

Not only will the new facility allow more people to have access to treatment options faster, it will also help train new doctors.

“This will allow University Health to double its provider team and expose medical providers of the future, because after all we are a teaching hospital, to effective interventions for the preventions and treatments of substance abuse disorders,” Shields said.

But it’s more than just the treatment aspect for the people who will be helped when the new center opens.

“It’s not just about a new facility, although that’s something to celebrate because we know a new facility will provide the dignity to patients suffering from substance abuse deserve,” Dr. Mark Steele, Emergency Medicine at University Health, said.

The Center for Recovery and Wellness at University Health is one of 10 projects Rep. Cleaver secured funding for this year.

