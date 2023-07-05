COLUMBIA, Mo. — While it may take a village to raise a child, that same effort can help increase successful breastfeeding rates for moms, according to a new study.

The study at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing is helping researchers understand factors that influence new moms.

Karry Weston, a doctoral student at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, interviewed 18 women in Missouri who chose to breastfeed their babies about what helped them make the decision.

The women live in rural Missouri, where breastfeeding is less common, according to the study.

Grant funding from the National Institutes of Health helped pay for the study.

The study found when the women were educated about the benefits of breastfeeding and also had support of family, friends, or co-workers who also chose to breastfeed as moms, the stigma surrounding breastfeeding declined.

“There was one woman in particular who was from a very rural area and she told me that in her community, no one breastfed since formula feeding was the cultural norm and nobody wanted to stick out like a sore thumb,” Weston said. “However, once she took a leap of faith and started to breastfeed her baby, soon her friends, who were also moms, started to do it too because they felt comfortable after seeing their friend do it, so it became more normalized.”

Weston grew up in rural Missouri and said that is one reason she focused her study in that area.

“If we can increase both education and community exposure, people can broaden their horizons, change their minds and learn about different options or different ways of doing things, which has enormous potential implications for improving health care outcomes,” Weston said.

Other studies show natural breastfeeding is linked to health benefits for mom, such as improve recovery after giving birth and lower the risks of cancer. For babies, the nutrients in breast milk strengthen their immune system and help lower their risk of developing obesity and diabetes.

The full “Maternal COVID vaccination and breastfeeding during a pandemic: Habitus and health behavior decision making” study was published in Public Health Nursing.