KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Unified Government Public Health Department said there are a handful of active Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the county.

The health department said that while there are fewer than 10 patients with the disease, some of the strains are resistant to multiple antibiotics that are normally used to treat the illness.

State and county heath leaders are working to make sure that the patients are getting treatment and that disease doesn’t spread to even more people.

They are also investigating where the small outbreak started and spread. Experts said there is minimal risk to the general public at this time.

The health department is working with each patient to identify if they’ve had close contact with anyone who also needs to be tested for TB.

The disease is treatable.

TB is spread through the air, similar to the way that cold and flu viruses are spread. When someone with active TB sneezes, coughs or spits, the bacteria are released into the air. People nearby may breathe in the particulates and may also become infected if the bacteria settle in the lungs.

Symptoms include sickness or weakness, fever, night sweats, coughing, chest pain or coughing up blood. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their primary care physician.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.