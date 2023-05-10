KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Health leaders warn of an infectious disease in Wyandotte County, but say they’ve diagnosed fewer than 10 cases of the illness.

The Unified Government and Kansas Department of Health are working to make sure patients who tested positive for tuberculosis are treated for it.

They are also taking steps to prevent the infection from spreading to other people. That includes working with each patient to identify other people who may be considered a close contact. The health department will identify those individuals and help them get free testing.

A similar number of cases were found in Wyandotte County last spring as well.

The agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is little risk that anyone in the general public will contract TB.

Symptoms of TB include sickness or weakness, fever, night sweats, coughing, chest pain or coughing up blood. Anyone who believes they are suffering from these symptoms should see a doctor.

The disease is spread through the air. The disease is most often spreads through prolonged contact, often to family members, coworkers, or friends.

TB is not spread by kissing, shaking hands, sharing food, drink or toothbrushes, or by touching objects like bed linens or toilet seats.