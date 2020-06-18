You might be putting on hand sanitizer wrong: KC doctor describes right way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local doctor said there is a right to put on hand sanitizer, and there are also a number of ways to do it wrong.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean of Kansas City University, told FOX4 that using hand sanitizer should be a lot like washing your hands.

“Here’s the key. You still need to have it wet on your hands while you’re rubbing your hands, just like you’re washing your hands with soap and water, for 30 seconds,” D’Agostino said. “So, if you’re putting it on and just waving your hands back and forth to dry them, probably not doing as good of a job.

He also said the best hand sanitizers are the ones with alcohol. He said some sanitizers use other chemicals to which germs may have already adapted. Good sanitizer needs to be more than 60% alcohol.

“I recommend 70%,” D’Agostino said.

He said people should also keep scrubbing their hands while the sanitizer is wet. Ultimately though, he said nothing replaces soap and water.