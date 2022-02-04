KANSAS CITY, Mo — Black innovators have always been overlooked, so in honor of Black History Month, let’s take a look at some of the the ones who have helped shaped the world we live in today.

Dr. Patricia Bath

Dr. Patricia Bath is known for many things, but most notably, for inventing laser cataract surgery. She created the laserphaco probe in 1986, which was able to remove cataracts and cure preventable blindness. She was also the first Black woman to receive a medical patent, lead a post-graduate program in ophthalmology, serve on staff at UCLA as a surgeon at UCLA Medical Center, the first woman to be elected on UCLA Medical Center’s honorary staff and more. Her lists of firsts is abundant and her resume is beyond impressive. She is not only a pioneer for the black community, but all those looking to succeed and breakthrough in the medical field.

Garrett Morgan

Green light, red light. A game we have all come to know and love, especially this past year thanks to the hit-show, “Squid Game.” Well, that wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Garrett Morgan, the man responsible for inventing the traffic signal. The idea was sparked by Morgan after witnessing a crash at an intersection. He then developed a new kind of traffic signal in 1922, that warned people to stop. Morgan’s inventions don’t stop there. He also invented hair products and the safety hood smoke device for firefighters to help prevent smoke inhalation. His impact on the world we live in today cannot be understated.

Alice H. Parker

We can thank Alice H. parker for our homes being warm, as she invented the gas furnace. Being from New Jersey, where winters were extremely cold, she knew that burning coal or wood in fireplaces would not be enough to keep her warm. She was able to create a furnace powered by natural gas, receiving the patent for her invention 1919. Her discovery was revolutionary as it decreased home and building fires and gave us a more efficient way to warm our homes. Parker was a very accomplished as she also graduated from Howard University with honors.

Lonnie Johnson

Lonnie Johnson is credited for one of our favorite summertime toys, the Super Soaker. Johnson coined the idea of the beloved water in 1982 while experimenting for the Galileo Mission, in which he shot a stream of water across the bathroom, thinking it would make a great gun. It was initially called the Power Drencher when it first hit shelves in 1990, but renamed the Super Soaker in 1991. It became an instant success and has achieved over $1 billion in sales.

Marian Croak

We’ve all gotten pretty well acquainted with Zoom and working remote the past two years. Well, a big reason for that is Marian Croak, who helped convert voice data into digital signals that can be transmitted over the internet. Her invention has helped expand the world of videoconferencing, one of the most common forms of communication we use today. She began her career at AT&T at Bell Labs, where she began her research on switching from telephone communication to internet. She is currently the vice president of engineering at Google. Her undergraduate studies were completed at Princeton University and she got her Doctorate from the University of Southern California. She and Patricia Bath were the first two black women to be inducted in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Her technological advancements and philanthropy has had a major impact on the world we live in today.