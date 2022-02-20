KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than three decades, one Kansas City man has spent his life giving others opportunities.

Clyde McQueen’s contributions to this city go well beyond his words. His actions have made the difference for 10’s of thousands of people right here in Kansas City.

“That is the secret ingredient of Kansas City, at least, as success has always been branded around working together as a unit because you never can do all this stuff by yourself,” said McQueen, president and CEO of the Full Employment Council.

He has made a difference in the community for 35 years, but always remained humble, never making things about him or what he can get out of it. He focused on the idea that with a lot hard work, getting done what needs to be done is always possible.

“He’s like, one of those people that’s never tired, always at work, works longer than anyone we know and he is committed to making sure that there are resources brought to the area,” said Rohina Behrmann.

In more than three decades of service to Kansas City, McQueen has brought in more than $200 million in grants and donations. In his position as the president and CEO of the Full Employment Council, he and his team have helped more than 20,000 people a year.

“We know that when a person does better, their families do better and it creates a better environment around them,” McQueen said.

McQueen and his organization serve five counties in Missouri. The man himself was honored locally, statewide and in two separate honors from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s not just a job. It’s a career position that helps you have benefits for your family, has wages for your family and helps you to be a better person for the future generations that follow you,” he said.

He assures FOX4 that the work continues, and the ability to help people will always keep him coming back.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.