KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Black History Month, FOX4 has been highlighting people and places that make the Kansas City community stronger through mind, body and soul. Our reporters featured stories of pioneers past and present, culminating in our special program that aired on February 22, which you can replay in the video on this page.
While you can watch the special on this page uninterrupted, you can also click on the following links for more on each story featured, the link at the bottom shows many more stories we’ve published online:
- Christel Bell has the story of a local academy helping students fly high, and carry on the legacy of an elite group of Black aviators.
- She also introduces us to a local tech developer who’s working to enhance the Kansas City nightlife scene.
- Sean McDowell features four businessmen who refused to take no for an answer, using golf to help integrate the Kansas City parks system.
- You may be familiar with the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Malik Jackson tells the story of its namesake and the reasoning behind his vision.
- Deneysha Richard sits down with an Independence-based artist who is using her talent to keep the stories of Black historical figures alive.