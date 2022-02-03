KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elite group of Black aviators who flew red-tailed P-51s over Germany during World War II opened the doors to help more African Americans explore aviation.

Now there’s work being done in the Kansas City metro to keep their legacy alive. One program is helping students fly high.

The Red Tail Academy is all about showing under-privileged and under-represented youth that they can achieve a career in aviation. They’re not just talking about Black pilots but also aircraft technicians and more.

They’re connecting flights from the past to the future.

“The Red Tail Academy has its roots from the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II,” board member Sam White said.

The academy opened its doors in Kansas City last summer. The new program honors those “Red Tails,” the elite group of all-Black aviators who became renowned for protecting bombers during WWII.

“They all had their tails from the 332nd Fighter Group, and distinctive, their P-51s painted as a red tail,” White said.

The Tuskegee Airmen exemplified professionalism in the air despite facing adversity and hardship on the ground.

“Oh, you came from Red Tail then you have a certain standard,” White said.

Now the Red Tail Academy is setting a higher standard of excellence with a new generation of Black pilots.

“We had three go into the flying training, and they’re still in training right now,” White said. “So hopefully, they’ll complete the program here in the very near future and get their private pilot’s certificate.”

The Red Tail Academy is also partnering with Kansas City’s Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

“If you take all the aviation schools in the world, we’re not putting out that many,” said Patrick Nelson with the school.

He said they need over 769,000 maintenance technicians, and Red Tail hopes to put just as many students of color underneath plane engines as they do in the cockpit.

For DJ Sayles, it’s been a life-changing experience.

“I just stuck with it. I will go all out for this one, so that’s what I did,” he said.

When he first walked into AIM, the 26-year-old was proudly cleaning the building, pulling trash, cleaning bathrooms, and wiping down toilets.

But he quickly became interested in working with planes.

“I kept coming here and seeing these planes and people working here,” he said.

And after a few turbulent decisions in life, he quit the janitorial work to take a different course.

“I didn’t want to have that bad taste in my mouth no more,” he said. “I just had to bite down, take the focus off of me, and think about others I could potentially motivate and inspire.”



Sayles’ story took off, creating a mentoring program between the schools.

“We just at first wanted them to just help us work on the airplane, so they could get on-the-job training experience,” White said. “But a side benefit, which might even be the best benefit that we had, is there were mentors to our students.

“So as they were doing their work, they’re able to interact with our students in a language that they could understand and talk about some of the good opportunities.”

After completing the program, Sayles’ hard work and determination paid off, earning him a first-class ticket to one of the top airline manufacturers in the world: Embraer.

Now Sayles family has created a gofundme account to help him pay for his tools to get started with his new career.

“When you hear success stories like DJ, it feels like we got a W, you know, we got a victory,” White said.