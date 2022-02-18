KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local tech developer has created an app that’s all about enhancing party life in the Kansas City area.

Josh Lewis believes if you start with culture, everything else follows. It’s the reason he created the UpDown app. Now he’s using his gift for building communities to find the perfect mix of social media and nightlife.

“It’s really just a big platform for people that go out to interact with each other, find out where the hotspots are at, find your local bartender, your local DJs and just have a good time,” the 28-year-old said.

Lewis said he’s been working to create the perfect app for 10 years.

“A lot of people like to call it the Instagram for nightlife,” he said.

It’s a social experience app that’s millennial and Gen Z driven.

“There’s not a platform tailored to why you actually like to go out, what you like to drink, what you like to eat, and our app pulls that information from you,” Lewis said.

But the UpDown app also represents Black culture.

“People not understanding what Black people want and need to thrive is kind of where the app really started,” Lewis said.

With UpDown, Lewis said businesses will know better, to do better.

“We want to collect so much data that you don’t have an excuse to not understand what we like,” he said. “Now you have to give it to us because you understand what we like.”

Lewis said the app will ask questions, learn habits to then begin creating a customized experience for its users.

“We’re going to keep growing what we’re building. It’s something people love at the end of the day,” he said. “People are always going to want to have a good time.”

And a good time includes everyone, using an app that was founded on diversity and inclusion.

“The big goal is to obviously be worldwide,” Lewis said. “We should be the next big social media app, so when you talk TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat — we’re next.”

The app launched in August 2021, and is already at 10,000 subscribers.