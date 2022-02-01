KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storling Dance Theatre’s 2022 production of “Underground” premieres this Friday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts to help kick off Black History Month.

This year, they aim to challenge the audience to do ‘one good thing’ long after the curtain falls.

Leaders of the production say it’s a tale of three slaves who work to escape a plantation, it uses interpretive dance—and only a few words.

“There are so many details, there’s so many interactions, so many interactions and relationships on stage,” actor Shannon Benton said.

She said it’s a story everyone needs to be told.

“It’s our country’s history, and its history that everyone can benefit from,” Benton said.

The production of Underground inspired the creation of ‘Unite KC’ after Royals General Manager Dayton Moore sought to bring people of all races together in Kansas City. The organization is using ‘Underground’ to spur the audience to get out in the community and help bridge the gap in racial division.

Unite KC Executive Director Ray Jarrett said there are many ways to get involved. Attending the play, he says, is only the first step.

“It’s designed across many vertical markets to where they can plug in and do one thing to help; keep the ball rolling,” he said. “Not just through black history, but the whole year.”

Benton said the show will be more than just art, but a call to action. She says doing “One Good Thing” can include activities like inviting a neighbor to dinner, or joining a soup kitchen.

“I really want people have seen the show for the first time to really be inspired beyond the ‘that was a nice show I’m going to bed, nothing is different,’” she said. “I want to inspire a movement of people who see themselves in the production and say ‘I can do that, or do one good thing.”

To learn more about the production ‘Underground’ click here. For more information on Unite KC click here.