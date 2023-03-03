LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Kansas City-area woman is building a reputation in a normally male-dominated field.

LaTasha McCall owns her own construction company called LM2.

She describes her decision to get into the industry and own her own business as a leap of faith and a constant fight.

“I wake up and as a black woman in this business, I have to have my boxing gloves on every day.” McCall said.

She spent years in the construction industry until she decided she needed to create a blueprint to launch her own business.

At that point, LM2 was born.



McCall says it hasn’t been easy to be both a black woman and a minority business owner. She said many people tried to discourage her from her dream.



“Everyone just told me I was not going to succeed,” McCall said.

There have been experiences that frustrated McCall, like when she went to school to learn how to read blueprints.

“It was 33 white men, and it was me. When I walked in it was like are you in the wrong room? So, it was a shock to them that I was even there,” McCall said.

But McCall said she finished the class and learned how to read blueprints.

Six years later, McCall says she managed to break down the concrete walls and doors of an industry dominated by white men. McCall now says she feels like her business is on a solid foundation.

“Understanding my purpose and why I was doing it and now everything we do. We’re not just a construction company but everything I do has a purpose,” McCall said.

LM2 is working on more than a dozen projects across the metro, including renovations underway at Swope Health and the new Pace KC Program and Adult Wellness Center.

McCall says she makes it a priority to look for projects that also give back to the community.

“Affordable housing, multi-family housing is a sweet spot for me, I care about housing, I care about women and children,” McCall said.

Her next project is to change the landscape to let more women of color thrive in the industry she loves.

“One day when people see LM2 not only do you see women, I just hope you see 50 percent of my staff looks like me,” McCall said.

She hopes progress doesn’t stop at her front door.

“I want more opportunities not just for me, but for black businesses and do always look at the color, you know just look at our ability,” McCall said.

McCall’s unwavering determination to push through adversity and opposition is a true example of writing and honoring black history.

“I still have a long journey to go, I’m still a black woman still climbing. I’m very blessed to be on the journey, but there’s still so much work to do,” McCall said.

McCall says she is grateful for her staff. She is also excited to say that working with other construction companies on projects is leading to new partnerships and even greater opportunities.