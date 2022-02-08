KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For nearly 55 years, the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center has allowed disadvantaged communities of color here in Kansas City to receive quality care.

The man behind it all had a reason, but it was bigger than what anyone could have ever imagined.

“He was a short man in stature, but he was a skyscraper in toughness — and his toughness led to implementation,” Jim Nunnelly said.

He was a visionary who sought better for his people, a doctor who knew healthcare was only a part of giving his community a chance. It’s something Nunnelly, the original administrative developer behind Rodgers’ big idea, knows firsthand.

“It was originally called a neighborhood health center, which meant that you couldn’t do anything for the health unless you did something simultaneously with the neighborhood,” Nunnelly said.

Dr. Samuel Rodgers was an obstetrician/gynecologist who lived from 1917-1999. He had a goal to relieve the pressure on people living in Kansas City’s projects, in particular the Wayne Miner Projects where more than 3,000 people were living in less than four square blocks.

“What stands now are the low-rise apartments that were there, but it was four 11-story high-rise; people on top of each other speckled throughout that four-square-block area,” Nunnelly said.



Rodgers was never about wanting recognition. The health care center didn’t bear his name until community activists pushed for the change in 1988 to reward the sacrifices he was willing to make. The center, which opened in 1968, was the first of its kind in the state of Missouri and the fourth nationally at the time.



In short, the mission was simple — to bridge the gap. But to get the work done for the vision to be seen, Rodgers was initially told it wasn’t possible.

“You got to remember, we made our most progress in the worst of times,” Nunnelly said.

Now the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center stands as a beacon of hope for many and a pillar of success for Kansas City.

“It’s because it still stands as a monumental model to what needs to happen nationwide,” Nunnelly said.

Over 50 years and one global pandemic later, the work remains unchanged. The center is still working to bridge the gap, rid the Kansas City community of its systematic disparities and safeguard the progress made.

“Protecting it in such a way that we will never go back or never return to what it was previously,” Nunnelly said. “And so I’m compelled, competent, but more importantly, considerate of that dream.”

He said while we should celebrate Black History Month, it should serve more as a progress report to see how the needle has been moved.

And today, Rodgers is still remembered as a trailblazer who believed that his people and his community should and could have better. The healthcare center helped over 20,000 people just last year, having more than 55,000 encounters.

